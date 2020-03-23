MedCruise Association Statement on COVID-19

The MedCruise Association send out a press release noting it would like to show its support to all of its Port Members and Associate Members that are dealing the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 as well as to all the cruise industry community and partners.

MedCruise is made up of 73 Port Members (representing more than 135 ports) and 33 Associate Members from 21 different countries, some of them being unfortunately affected by the above mentioned COVID-19.

“I would hereby like to express my support to all the countries and regions being affected and also to transmit a message of calm. Right now, it is time to assist your clients, support them and try to find solutions to their challenges”, said Airam Díaz Pastor, President of MedCruise.

“This situation will have a big economic impact in our companies as well as in our communities. However, I am pretty sure that with our work and commitment, we will get over this challenging but also temporary period. We need also to encourage our companies and societies to help in mitigating this slow down on the cruise industry. I believe this will make us even stronger and we will learn from this situation,” added Díaz Pastor.

The MedCruise General Assembly that was scheduled to be held in Costa Brava, Palamós and Roses - Spain, in May 2020 has also been postponed.