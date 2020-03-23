Easy Health Screening, No-Touch Thermometer Readings from eCruise

The cruise industry has no higher priority than ensuring the health of its passengers and crew.

Using a no-touch thermometer that wirelessly connects to a tablet, the eCruise Health Check application allows for speedy, non-invasive passenger health screenings at the point of check-in.

If a guest’s temperature is normal, the screen turns green, and they can board. If the temperature surpasses a certain threshold, the light turns red, and the guest is redirected to a secondary health screening area.

“If we can instill confidence in people, we can help the cruise industry rebound,” said Keith Powell, vice president at eCruise Managed Services.

Customizable

The eCruise Health Check application works with almost any bluetooth thermometer and links easily with existing check-in systems as an application.

Cruise lines already using the eCruise Mobile Check-In system will have it added automatically to that platform, augmenting the standard health questionnaire built in.

“With the obvious issue on our hands, we saw an opportunity to enhance our interface with the bluetooth thermometers,” Powell said.

eCruise expects to have the Health Check app with the thermometer interface available before May.

Cruise or port officials can also customize the health questionnaire to meet brand or legal requirements. The passenger signs, affirming their health, and that they haven’t been to risk areas, and then this digital document as well as biometrics from the thermometer are automatically stored in the cruise line’s shoreside facilities.

All the information also automatically attaches to the passenger’s folio, meaning both shoreside and onboard medical personnel have access.

The process also allows for easy retrieval should the need arise. The eCruise Health Check process is speedy, effective, reassuring, and is concrete documentation that the industry is doing its due diligence to ensure passenger safety.

“Short of swabbing people's mouths, I'm not sure what more we can do,” Powell said.

Big Picture

More than just another step in the check-in process, thermometer readings provide objective data that can’t be fudged – unlike guests’ self-reporting about their health.

“Of course passengers don’t want to call off their vacation because they were sick last week, so they may not tell the whole truth about it,” he said. “But people can’t lie to the thermometer.”

Such information could be useful to shoreside health officials too. A spike in fever at one particular port could help identify illness outbreaks faster. The data will show where cases are coming from rather than those people reporting they became ill on the ship.

eCruise was founded by former Fidelio engineers. They’re experts in pairing new plugins to the Fidelio property management system.

Interested parties should contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.