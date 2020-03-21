Disney Wonder and Regent Splendor Set to Stay in San Diego

The Disney Wonder is set to stay at the B Street cruise terminal in San Diego through April 10, according to the port.

In addition, the port is also playing host to the Regent Seven Seas Splendor until April 11, as the new 750-guest ship will stay docked at the National City Marine Terminal.

Prioritizing public health, and with extra precautions in place to minimize community spread of and exposure to Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), the Port of San Diego is working with its cruise line partners to conclude sailings that were underway when the cruise lines suspended operations last week. No ship has or will be allowed in San Diego Bay without first being cleared by medical authorities, and no new sailings have begun or will begin out of San Diego Bay until at least mid-April ,the port said, in a statement.

The port said it is thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the B Street cruise terminal before and after each ship call, and has installed extra handwashing stations in and around the terminal for passenger and public use and has made extra hand sanitizer available.

Ship agents and cruise lines are also required to notify the Coast Guard immediately if anyone aboard a vessel is exhibiting symptoms of communicable diseases including COVID-19.

All inbound vessels must notify the Coast Guard 14 days ahead of their scheduled arrival in San Diego, even if no one on board is exhibiting symptoms.