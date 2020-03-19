Arison: Rebuilding Will Take Time, Effort

Micky Arison, chairman of Carnival Corporation, said in a recent video posted to Carnival's Facebook page for travel agents that rebuilding will take time and effort, and that travel agents are key to that process.

"This is a time when we refer to travel agents as our partners, and we really have to be partners," said Arison. "It's a difficult time. It's a difficult time for us, it's a difficult time for them. Hopefully we will all get through it and at the other end, this too will pass and we can start to rebuild the business the way it was before. It's not going to be easy. It's going to take time, it's going to take effort."