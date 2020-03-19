CIN Digital Reports

Arison: Rebuilding Will Take Time, Effort

Micky Arison, chairman, Carnival Corporation

Micky Arison, chairman of Carnival Corporation, said in a recent video posted to Carnival's Facebook page for travel agents that rebuilding will take time and effort, and that travel agents are key to that process.

"This is a time when we refer to travel agents as our partners, and we really have to be partners," said Arison. "It's a difficult time. It's a difficult time for us, it's a difficult time for them. Hopefully we will all get through it and at the other end, this too will pass and we can start to rebuild the business the way it was before. It's not going to be easy. It's going to take time, it's going to take effort."

 

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola
MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Cruise Maryland
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report