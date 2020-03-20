IAATO Names Gina Greer as Executive Director

The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) has announced the appointment of Gina Greer as Executive Director.

Greer will lead the Secretariat and work with IAATO’s Executive Committee to further the association’s mission of advocating and promoting safe, environmentally responsible private-sector travel to Antarctica.

Previously a partner at global business advisory and consulting firm, Deloitte, she brings with her more than 20 years of experience interpreting regulatory and business issues, identifying challenges and developing operational strategies to address them; qualities which will benefit IAATO as it continues to manage the challenges ahead.

Mark Van der Hulst, Chair of IAATO’s Executive Committee said: “We are delighted to confirm Gina as the association’s Executive Director. She brings to the role a broad range of experience in leadership in regulatory and operational fields, managing growing teams and developing strategy-led solutions to emerging challenges, as well as a passion for environmental issues and conservation.

“With Gina as Executive Director supported by IAATO’s Deputy Executive Director and Director of Operations and Government Affairs, Lisa Kelley, our organization will have a strong and proficient senior management team. This combination gives IAATO an exceptional blend of business skills with many years of operational experience with which to lead its members in their commitment to managing for industry growth and enhancing our robust environmental standards.”

Greer began her career at Deloitte & Touche where she collaborated with clients to interpret regulatory and business issues and develop effective operational strategies.

A recent graduate of Stony Brook University, School of Marine & Atmospheric Sciences where she obtained a Master of Arts in Marine Conservation and Policy, Greer is also a research associate at Gotham Whale, coordinating with organizations that maintain humpback whale fluke catalogs on the east coast of the United States to further develop understanding of migration behaviors. In addition, she volunteers at Atlantic Marine Conservation Society.

She said: “IAATO and its members have a long history of connecting people to the wonders and beauty of Antarctica while striving to protect this fragile and unique environment. The importance of its mission was reinforced to me during my own travels to Antarctica. I am honored to have this opportunity to lead the Secretariat and work with IAATO’s members as we face increasing challenges to preserve this amazing place.”

Greer will join IAATO on April 1, succeeding Acting Executive Director, Dr Terry Shaller, who will retire later this year after serving IAATO in various roles for 15 years, latterly spearheading a restructuring of the Secretariat, the creation of a new IAATO Strategic Plan, and overseeing management protocols and standard operating procedures for IAATO business.