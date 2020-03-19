MSC Cruises Confirms Operations Halt Through April 30

MSC Cruises today confirmed that it has halted all its new cruise embarkations fleet-wide through April 30, according to a statement.

Ships that are currently still at sea will conclude their current itinerary to return guests to their disembarkation ports, and then also stop their operation.

MSC said it is offering guests affected by this measure the opportunity to transfer 100% of the money paid for their cancelled vacation plus an additional generous credit benefit to a future cruise of their choice at any point through the end of 2021.

New cruise embarkations are scheduled to start resuming on April 30.