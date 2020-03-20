P&O Cruises Details Fleet Status

P&O Cruises UK has detailed the status of its cruise fleet in a recent update.

The Arcadia is en route to Southampton, due to arrive April 12. She will then berth in Southampton before relocating to Dover.

The Aurora arrived in Southampton on March 16 and is now en route to Dover where she will berth at Cruise Terminal 2.

The Azura is in the Caribbean heading to Barbados. All guests will fly home on Friday or Saturday. The ship will then sail home to the UK with no guests. She will then berth in Southampton prior to relocating to Portland.

The Britannia is en route to Southampton, due to arrive March 25 and will berth at the Mayflower Terminal.

The Oceana arrived in Southampton on March 18 and is now berthed in Dover at Cruise Terminal 1.

The Ventura arrived in Southampton on March 17 and remains at the Ocean Terminal.