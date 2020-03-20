Cunard Line Fleet Update

Cunard Line has released the following fleet update on its three vessels.

The Queen Elizabeth has disembarked all guests and is currently anchored at the Port of Gladstone.

The Queen Mary 2 is crossing the Indian Ocean on passage back to Southampton, due to arrive April 11 and berth at the QEII terminal.

The Queen Victoria has sailed from Port Everglades and is on her way across the Atlantic back to Southampton, due to arrive March 26. She will berth at the QEII Terminal before relocating to anchorage at Portland.