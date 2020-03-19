Pullmantur Responds Quickly for Staff to Work from Home

Pullmantur has responded quickly to the call to work from home, according to President and CEO Richard J. Vogel.

While the company's headquarters is closed, its IT team was able to spin up quickly and provide home office equipment to over 300 employees, including delivery and setup of computers.

Pullmantur serves the Spanish and Latin American cruise markets, sailings three ships: the Horizon, Monarch and Sovereign.

"Now 320 employees are working from home. Hope this helps to protect our employees, to keep them healthy by guaranteeing to be reachable 24/7 for our customers, travel agencies and business partners. We are doing our best to keep everything running, to answer every question regarding the bookings, cancellations, reimbursements, guest services, etc. but we also ask for patience and understanding if it take more time than usual," Vogel said.

The brand expands in 2021 with the arrival of the Grandeur of the SEas, which is transferring to Pullmantur from Royal Caribbean International.