Genting Cruise Lines Invites Guests to 'Cruise As You Wish'

Genting Cruise Lines announced its Cruise As You Wish assurance via its flexible and convenient booking options for Dream Cruises and Star Cruises to assist guests in their decisions to cruise and most importantly to provide peace of mind in view of the unfolding COVID-19 situation, according to a statement.

All new and existing bookings made for any Dream Cruises or Star Cruises sailings prior to or on July 31 2020 will have the flexibility to cancel up to 48 hours prior to sailing and receive 100% future cruise credit to be redeemed of any Dream Cruises or Star Cruises sailing embarking on or before Dec. 31 2020.

“On behalf of Dream Cruises and Star Cruises under Genting Cruise Lines, we thank our guests for their continued support and we understand the concerns of traveling and taking a vacation in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic. We hope with introduction of the ‘Cruise As You Wish’ assurance, it will help minimise booking concerns among our guests and at the same time provide them with the much needed flexibility and cruise option,” said Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises and Head of International Sales, Genting Cruise Lines.





