The AIDAdiva was given permission by the Government of St. Maarten on humanitarian grounds after meeting national port entry requirements to make a port call on March 17 for fuel bunkering, according to a statement.

The vessel has no passengers onboard, and crew was not allowed to leave the ship.

The Wind Surf is in port for bunkering and provisioning as well, and plans call for the ship to stay in St. Maarten for up to seven days, according to a statement.