Crystal Cruises has provided an update for its ocean-going fleet of luxury cruise ships.

The Crystal Symphony is in Singapore, and she will stay there until a previous scheduled drydock in April, according to a company spokesperson.

The ship last drydocked in fall 2017 at Lloyd Weft.

The Crystal Serenity, meanwhile, docked in Perth, Western Australia, on March 19 where she disembarked guests.

Following disembarkation, she will head toward Europe in preparation for her summer season.