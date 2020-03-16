Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise & Maritime Voyages Fleet Scenario for Operations Pause

Magellan

The Cruise & Maritime Voyages fleet is being recalled to Northern Europe for the company's voluntary pause of operations.

"All six ocean vessels will be heading back to Northern Europe," said Chris Coates, group commercial director, in an email to Cruise Industry News.

The Magellan, Columbus, Vasco da Gama and Astoria are set to stay in Tilbury.

The Marco Polo will lay over in Bristol Avonmouth and the Astor will dock in Bremerhaven.

The present plan is for a vast majority of the crew to remain onboard, Coates said.

The company plans to resumes operations on April 24.

