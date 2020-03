Carnival Cruise Line Details Dock Locations for Its Fleet

With the biggest fleet in the industry at 27 ships, Carnival Cruise Line has detailed where it is docking or anchoring its fleet during its suspension of service.

BALTIMORE

Carnival Pride

Arrives in Baltimore Sunday, will remain docked at Baltimore.

CHARLESTON

Carnival Sunshine

Arrives in Charleston on Monday, will remain docked in Charleston.

FORT LAUDERDALE

Carnival Sunrise

Arrives in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, will remain docked in Fort Lauderdale.

FREEPORT, BAHAMAS

Carnival Conquest

Arrived in Miami on Saturday, will dock in Freeport.

Carnival Magic

Arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday, will dock in Freeport.

Carnival Elation

Currently in drydock in Freeport.

GALVESTON

Carnival Dream

Arrives in Galveston on Monday, will remain docked in Galveston.

GULFPORT (MS)

Carnival Valor

Arrived in New Orleans on Saturday, will dock in Gulfport, MS.

Carnival Freedom

Arrived in Galveston on Saturday, will dock in Gulfport, MS.

JACKSONVILLE

Carnival Ecstasy

Arrived in Jacksonville on Saturday, will remain docked in Jacksonville.

LONG BEACH

Carnival Inspiration

Arrives in Long Beach Monday, will remain docked in Long Beach.

MIAMI

Carnival Sensation

Arrived in Miami on Saturday, will anchor at sea then return to Miami on Monday.

Carnival Horizon

Arrives in Miami on Sunday, will remained docked in Miami.

MOBILE

Carnival Fantasy

Arrives in Mobile on Monday, will remain docked in Mobile.

NEW ORLEANS

Carnival Glory

Arrives in New Orleans on Sunday, will remain docked in New Orleans.

PORT CANAVERAL

Carnival Breeze

Arrived in Port Canaveral on Saturday, will remain docked at Port Canaveral.

Carnival Liberty

Arrives in Port Canaveral on Monday, will remain docked at Port Canaveral.

TAMPA

Carnival Paradise

Arrived in Tampa on Saturday, will remain docked in Tampa.

Carnival Legend

Arrives in Tampa on Sunday, will remain docked in Tampa.

ANCHOR AT SEA

Carnival Vista

Arrived in Galveston on Saturday, will anchor at sea.

Carnival Imagination

Arrives in Long Beach on Sunday, will anchor at sea.

TBD

Carnival Panorama

Arrived in Long Beach on Saturday, future port TBD.

Carnival Fascination

Future port TBD

The Carnival Miracle is currently on a Panama Canal cruise, and arrives in California mid-week