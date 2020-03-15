AQSC Suspends Operations

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) announced on Saturday that it will immediately suspend operations across all ships and will resume service on April 12. The decision was made following wide-spread governmental restrictions across ports, cities and public institutions.

“American Queen Steamboat Company, a leader in North American river cruises, has been monitoring and managing the COVID-19 situation for weeks," shares John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “By pausing the operations of our ships, our goal is to reassure our guests, team members and partners of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us.”

Sailings currently in progress will conclude as scheduled. AQSC is contacting all booked guests regarding their upcoming cruises and available options.