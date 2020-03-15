Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

AQSC Suspends Operations

American Queen

American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) announced on Saturday that it will immediately suspend operations across all ships and will resume service on April 12. The decision was made following wide-spread governmental restrictions across ports, cities and public institutions.

“American Queen Steamboat Company, a leader in North American river cruises, has been monitoring and managing the COVID-19 situation for weeks," shares John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “By pausing the operations of our ships, our goal is to reassure our guests, team members and partners of our commitment to the health, safety and well-being of all who sail with us.”

Sailings currently in progress will conclude as scheduled. AQSC is contacting all booked guests regarding their upcoming cruises and available options.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News 2020 Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Venus
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report