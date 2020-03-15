Canaveral Port Authority Issues Statement on Operations

Port Canaveral is at normal operations and continuing to closely monitor the COVID-19 developing situation, the port said.

"Yesterday’s decision by cruise lines to voluntarily and temporarily suspend cruise ship operations from U.S. ports will have profound impact, especially for a cruise port like ours," the port said, in a press release.

"As the world’s second busiest cruise port, we are working cooperatively with our cruise partners to coordinate our efforts and help meet their operational and berthing needs.

"We are also continuing to work closely with federal, state and local government agencies – like the U.S. Coast Guard, Customs and Border Protection, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Florida Dept. of Health – to ensure we are doing everything to keep our employees and community safe, and well informed."