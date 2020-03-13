Fred. Olsen to Lay Up Ships Through Mid May

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is another cruise operator suspending operations on a temporary basis.

The British brand today said it has taken the difficult decision to pause its cruise operations for a period of time, as many other cruise operators have already done.

"This is in light of the recent announcement from the UK Government which advises those aged over 70, or with underlying health issues, not to take cruise holidays," the company said. "Along with many other cruise and travel companies, FOCL are facing challenging and unprecedented times in its industry as a result of the ongoing global COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. As more ports across the world close to cruise ships, it is becoming more challenging for FOCL to offer its guests the holiday experience that has been promised them."

The company said its priority now is to get all existing guests and crew home as safely and comfortably as possible. Any subsequent itineraries will not go ahead once the current cruises have come to an end, the company said, adding it intends to resume operations on May 23.