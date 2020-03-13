CMV Stops Operations; Resumes April 24

Cruise & Maritime Voyages have confirmed the temporary suspension of all worldwide cruise operations for embarkations taking place from today for six weeks until Friday April 24 2020.

The company cited the global pandemic outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus, updated Government advisories and the impending lockdown of many ports around the world,

CEO Christian Verhounig said: “Due to this fast-evolving global pandemic, we are simply unable to continue performing our scheduled itineraries and to deliver the travel experiences expected by our valued passengers. We have therefore taken the very difficult decision to temporarily suspend all cruises until 1st May 2020 when we very much hope to able to resume service and to provide the experiences expected. These are indeed challenging circumstances but rest assured, they will be overcome with fortitude and the minimum of disruption."

All affected passengers will be offered a full refund or an attractive future cruise credit of 125 percent of the value of their cruise. This credit can be used against the best deal of the day including the current 2021 Buy One Get One Free Offers and 2020 late saver deals.

Passengers that opt to transfer will also enjoy a special 20 percent discount against CMV’s Onboard Additions beverage packages, plus a 10 percent shore excursion discount plus a one cabin category upgrade (subject to availability).