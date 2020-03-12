Celestyal Suspends Cruise Program Until May 1

Celestyal Cruises said it is taking preventative measures and suspending cruise operations until May 1, 2020.

This action is as a result of the unavoidable circumstances arising out of the continued spread of COVID-19 and increased worldwide government advisories and restrictions prohibiting guests from leaving and re-entering their home countries, the company said in a statement.

"In addition, with an increasing number of temporary closures to cruise ports for select nationals, major attractions and some countries imposing restrictions on public gatherings and visitors, a destination rich company such as Celestyal Cruises is prevented from delivering our promised experience at this time," the company said, in a statement.

"Therefore, we have made the difficult yet responsible decision due to Force Majeure of suspending sailings between March 14 and April 30, 2020. We plan to recommence from May 1st, 2020 with our three-night Iconic Aegean on Celestyal Olympia and May 2nd, 2020 with the seven-night Eclectic Aegean on Celestyal Crystal as scheduled."

Guests will receive a choice of either a Future Cruise Credit valued at 120 percent of the original booking value or a refund of the original amount paid.

Guests will have until the end of December 2021 to use their Future Cruise Credit against any of our itineraries.

For additional flexibility, anyone that has not used their Future Cruise Credit within the specified period, will automatically receive a refund equal to the original amount paid to Celestyal.