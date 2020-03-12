Norwegian Enacts New Passenger Age Requirements

Norwegian Cruise Line announced today that effective immediately all guests who are 70 years of age and older must provide a Certificate of Medical Fitness to Travel form prior to embarkation.

This easy-to-complete form must be signed by a licensed medical professional and be dated no more than seven days prior to the date of embarkation or seven days prior to the start of a guest’s travels if the guest is traveling for more than seven days before a voyage, according to a statement.

Those who do not present the form will be denied boarding and will be issued a future cruise certificate for the value of their cruise.

"The cruise industry has been in active discussions with the White House and federal agencies on preventative measures such as this. We are proactively notifying guests of this requirement in order to ensure they are prepared given the rapid developments related to COVID-19. This update to our health and safety policies is being implemented immediately across our ships that embark or disembark in a U.S. port. While we apologize for any inconvenience, we are taking significant comprehensive preventative measures to maintain the safety and well-being of our guests and crew. We greatly appreciate your attention to this very important matter," the company said in a statement sent to travel agents.