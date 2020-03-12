Silversea Protects Agent Commissions

Following last Friday’s introduction of the Royal Caribbean Group’s Cruise with Confidence program, Silversea has introduced an additional enhancement to that program.

Effective immediately, Silversea will now be protecting travel agent commission on all bookings cancelled under the Cruise with Confidence program set to depart between March 9 and July 31, 2020.

This Silversea enhancement protects all bookings refunded through a future cruise credit under the Cruise with Confidence program in which guests have made their final payment. This enhancement is offered in addition to the Royal Caribbean Group’s Cruise with Confidence program, in which guests with cruises departing from March 9 to July 31, 2020 may cancel their voyages up to 48 hours prior to their sailing date and receive a Future Cruise Credit valid for two years after the date of issue.

Silversea will allow travel partners to retain any commissions already paid, and pay commissions on bookings cancelled between March 9 and July 31, 2020 after they were paid in full, provided the cancellation occurs outside of the 48-hour cancellation window outlined in the Cruise with Confidence program. Further, bookings made through redemption of these Future Cruise Credits will also be eligible for full commission based on the cruise value of the new booking.

This new policy is designed to provide Silversea’s valued travel partners with added assurance during this uncertain time. The cruise industry is resilient, and travel agents and their clients can be confident of Silversea’s unwavering support during these difficult times.

“The current circumstances regarding the outbreak of Covid-19 novel coronavirus, which are out of our control, inspired Silversea and the Royal Caribbean Group to introduce this program,” said Mark Conroy, Silversea’s Managing Director for the Americas. “We know our loyal travel partners are undoubtedly working particularly hard during these uncertain times, and it is important to all of us at Silversea that you are receiving your well-deserved compensation. We appreciate your partnership, and we could not succeed without your support.”