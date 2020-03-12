Trimline Completes Extensive Mein Schiff 4 Refurbishment

During the recent drydock of the TUI Mein Schiff 4 in Marseille, interior outfitter Trimline was responsible for the transformation of two restaurants, a bar and a lounge over 11 days.

Working closely with CM Design and Aisslinger, Trimline’s team managed to realise the client’s vision with very little modifications to the original design renders, the company said, in a release.

Café Lounge has had a full refurbishment and is now a day-to-night French Bistro venue.

Diamant Bar also underwent a complete refurbishment.

Italian speciality restaurant La Spezia and Japanese restaurant Hanami by Tim Raue had a complete remodelling to incorporate new stand out designs.

Eline Daetweiler, Senior MRO Manager, Ship Management & MRO, TUI Cruises, said: “We were very impressed by the great team spirit that was visible for us throughout the entire dry ock time. All technical crew were working hand in hand in a very professional way under the leadership of the on-site project management.”

This refit made full use of Trimline’s joinery specialists as over 40 items of bespoke joinery were custom made and installed onboard, including a wine chiller cabinet and booth seating.

Holger Bürger, MRO Manager, Ship Management & MRO, TUI Cruises, added: “All projects stood out due to a large amount of pre-manufactured items that were installed with high accuracy on site. Due to a very detailed preparation, Trimline could realise all projects within the tight timeframe. We are very happy with the outcome.”

Trimline’s Technical Manager Adam Cooper added: “Our talented joiners came into their own on this project as there was an extensive amount of bespoke joinery needed throughout the areas we remodelled.”

When Trimline was asked to source a Vespa for the Italian theme selfie wall outside of the Italian restaurant La Spezia, they sourced a working Vespa, had it decommissioned, refurbished and installed in pride of place, to be enjoyed by future guests.

Trimline’s Commercial Manager Simon Dawkins who worked closely with TUI Cruises on this project noted: “We are delighted with how the ship looks and at how close to the original design the finished areas actually are. In the end, there is hardly any difference from the initial design renders of the areas.”