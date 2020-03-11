First Two Calls for Seattle Cruise Season Cancelled

The Port of Seattle announced today that it has cancelled the April 1 and April 5 planned port calls of the Seattle 2020 cruise season.

The Grand Princess was the scheduled call on April 1 and the Celebrity Equinox was scheduled to call on April 5.

“This region is in a public health emergency and we will cancel the first two sailings of our cruise season,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Peter Steinbrueck. “The health, safety, and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority.”

The port will continue working with first responders, cruise lines, and local leaders, and consider current public health guidance, as well as enhanced actions that the cruise lines are undertaking, to determine future sailings, it said in a statement.