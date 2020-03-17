MHA Announces New 2020 Dates, Sept. 20-22

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has announced new dates for its 35th Conference and Trade Show, now taking place Sept. 20-22, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Florida.

The show had originally been set to take place later this month, but was postponed last week due to the development of COVID-19.

Working closely with officials from the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, the MHA was able to find secure new dates, allowing its Conference and Trade Show to take place later this year.

In a statement sent to members last week, the MHA said it was being a responsible industry partner.

“Also, recognizing that many of those in marine hotel operations who join our event are the very persons on the front line of response and therefore unable to participate; We want to be sure that these colleagues will have the opportunity for a rain check at what we hope will be quieter and more conducive times,” the group said, in a statement send to its membership.

Covering the food and beverage and hotel space, the not-for-profit group hosts a Conference and Trade Show on an annual basis.