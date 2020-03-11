Holland America Line Wins Best Wine Program at 2020 VIBE Vista Awards

Holland America took home a win for Best Wine Program at the 2020 VIBE Vista Awards that were presented during the VIBE (Very Important Beverage Executives) conference this week in Carlsbad, California.

The award spans the beverage industry and competition included a collection of restaurants, hotels, casinos and more.

Frits van der Werff, Holland America Line’s vice president, hotel and food & beverage, was on-hand to accept the award, according to a press release.

Holland America's wine program is overseen by wine critic James Suckling, who leads the design and development of the wine offerings and provides wine selection tips on the menus and wine lists of all shipboard dining venues and bars.

“Wine is the heart of the meal for many of our guests, and together with James we’ve worked to create a list that has expert guidance for the novice and incredible bottles for the connoisseur,” said van der Werff. “We are honored to be named Best Wine Program across the beverage industry, and we thank the panel from Johnson & Wales University for recognizing our commitment to giving our guests an exceptional wine experience. Thank you, also, to James for being a partner with a true passion for making sure our guests have an unrivaled wine list and sharing his extensive knowledge with our team.”

VIBE Vista Awards recognize the top performers in the beverage industry through the creation, training, execution, management and on-going positive results of beverage programs. Entries were reviewed by a panel of Johnson & Wales University beverage faculty, staff and alumni and were judged on positive beverage sales initiatives, efficient operational innovations and training and service programs producing high quality standards. VIBE Conference is the premier annual event for chain and hotel adult beverage executives and suppliers.