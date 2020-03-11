CIN Digital Reports

Cruise Industry Could Restrict Passengers Aged 70 and Over

Port of Miami

The cruise industry's proposal to the U.S. federal goverment could include a provision that restricts passengers aged 70 and over from boarding who do not have written consent from a doctor, according to sources familiar with the plan, and a report by CNBC. 

Adam Goldstein, chair of the Cruise Lines International Association, is said to be at The White House discussing the proposal with the coronavirus task force. The age restriction is believed to be a temporary measure that could be lifted in the future.

Guests with a chronic medical condition would also be denied boarding.

