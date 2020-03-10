Fritjof Nansen: 'Sustainable and Timeless Design' by TDoS

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) played a key role on Hurtigruten's new Fritjof Nansen.

"The essential focus in the design for Hurtigruten’s new cruise ship has been sustainable and timeless design to ensure the guests get the very best sustainable experience at sea,” said Daniel Nerhagen, TDoS Partner & Project Director for the Fritjof Nansen.

The interior is minimalistic with bright colours in natural materials such as birch, oak and wool, according to a press release.

The furnishing is comfortable and modest to give full attention on expedition experiences, the company said.

The core of the ship is the Science Center, a meeting point equipped with professional microscopes, a virtual reality station and four large screens.

The guests can go deeper into the history and nature behind the destinations together with the expedition team consisting of hand-picked experts.

Besides guiding the guests, the scientists collect water samples and make analysis of levels of plankton and pollutants such as microplastics along the journey.

In addition, the ship has three restaurants with a wide range of dining options, two bars, a panorama lounge and a wellness centre, all designed by TDoS.