Marine Hotel Association Postpones Event; New Date Set for Fall 2020

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has postponed its 35th Anniversary Conference and Trade Show, which had been scheduled for March 26-28 2020, citing the developments of COVID-19 on the cruise industry.

The not-for-profit group said it would soon announce new dates for the Conference and Trade Show in the fall, working closely with the Hyatt Regency in Orlando as well its member base of vendors and cruise lines.

“We did not take this decision lightly, however the health and safety of our members was paramount to consider and we know our colleagues are overwhelmed with responding to what has become a crisis for the cruise industry, we felt it would irresponsible to hold such a gathering in the current environment,” said John McGirl, president of the MHA and chief operating officer at The World, Residences at Sea.

“We have an exciting and innovative Conference and Trade-show program lined up for 2020, which we will fully replicate in the fall during our new dates; we, like the rest of the industry, hope to have this well behind us by then and look forward to another very productive gathering of the Marine Hotel community for its premier annual event,” McGirl told Cruise Industry News.

In a statement sent to members, the MHA said it was being a responsible industry partner.

“Also, recognizing that many of those in marine hotel operations who join our event are the very persons on the front line of response and therefore unable to participate; We want to be sure that these colleagues will have the opportunity for a rain check at what we hope will be quieter and more conducive times,” the group said, in a statement send to its membership.”