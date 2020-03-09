Amplified Freedom of the Seas Makes Southern Caribbean Debut

Royal Caribbean International’s newly amplified Freedom of the Seas has debuted its $116 million transformation in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to a press release.

The transformed ship unveils new adventures including The Perfect Storm duo of high-speed waterslides, a vibrant Caribbean poolscape, the cruise line’s first Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen and new, dedicated spaces for kids and teens.

The ship will offer seven-night Southern Caribbean cruises that visit a new island each day, from Barbados and Antigua, to Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

Among the highlights is The Perfect Storm water slide at three stories high, guests can choose Cyclone or Typhoon to go head to head through winding twists and turns in a heart-pumping faceoff.

A resort-style Caribbean poolscape is also new, featuring a whole new look, signature poolside bar The Lime & Coconut, live music and a wider variety of seating and shade with the addition of casitas, in-pool loungers and daybeds.

New to Royal Caribbean, Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen serves up a reimagined menu of Italian dishes with a contemporary flair, from fresh pastas to custom pizzas hand tossed high in the air. The cruise line’s take on “Sunday supper” is complete with limoncello and a wide selection of wines, the company said.

Guests can enjoy a poolside fiesta of flavors, including tacos, burritos and quesadillas, at the casual grab-and-go spo, El Loco Fresh. The venue is the first El Loco Fresh that includes a full-service bar with a wide selection of tequilas.

Other features include Clash for the Crystal City, a laser tag adventure for control of a mystical frozen city.