SpecTec Announces Partnership with Carnival Corp

SpecTec Cruise has signed a business agreement with Carnival Corporation to partner in delivering a fleetwide marine asset management transformation program (MAST), according to a press release.

The first phase of the strategic partnership will focus on the development of a standardized application to meet the needs of Carnival's nine brands and the setting of global data standards in order to provide a single asset management solution across the company’s fleet.

Through global standardization, the company will see significant operational benefits including reductions in overall operating costs and increased worker efficiencies onboard and ashore.

“This partnership is monumental for SpecTec Cruise and truly solidifies our dedication to the cruise sector,” said Roddy MacLennan, CEO. “Carnival Corporation is the largest operator in the cruise industry, and as a long-term partner, we're excited to work together to deliver a single AMOS solution that achieves their end goals today and well into the future.”

SpecTec Cruise has already enjoyed long-term business relationships with Carnival Corporation brands, including Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia.

Under the new agreement, and working in close collaboration with all brands and their partners, SpecTec will deliver a fleetwide solution that will encompass all Carnival Corporation ships, which will enable the company to better leverage its industry-leading scale to drive significant operational improvement. Fleet rollout is expected to be completed by 2023, according to a press release.

“Carnival Corporation is focused on aligning our fleet of more than 100 ships onto a single, global AMOS environment, which will enable us to unlock significant value across our technical assets through globalized data and aligned processes," said Doug Frauenberger, director of MAST, Carnival Corporation. “SpecTec is the leading asset management solution provider in the cruise industry, and we look forward to building off the success our Holland America Group and Carnival UK brands have had using AMOS to deliver a robust solution to meet our unique business needs.”