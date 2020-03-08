Regal Princess Cleared to Dock at Port Everglades

According to Port Everglades officials, the CDC has lifted its no sail order and has cleared the way for Regal Princess to come into Port Everglades.

Arrangements are being made to bring the ship in, with exact details set to follow.

The ship was scheduled to call at Port Everglades this morning and depart this evening, but was being held offshore at the direction of the U.S. Coast Guard and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) until the CDC completes a review of crew history and testing of crew members who recently served aboard the Grand Princess.