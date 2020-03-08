CIN Digital Reports

U.S. State Dept. Issues Cruise Travel Warning

U.S. State Department LogoThe U.S. State Department has issued an updated travel warning for American citizens considering travel by cruise ship.

"U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship," the State Department has said in a statement posted to its website on Sunday, March 8.

"CDC notes increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, many countries have implemented strict screening procedures that have denied port entry rights to ships and prevented passengers from disembarking. In some cases, local authorities have permitted disembarkation but subjected passengers to local quarantine procedures. While the U.S. government has evacuated some cruise ship passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for U.S. citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities.

"This is a fluid situation. CDC notes that older adults and travelers with underlying health issues should avoid situations that put them at increased risk for more severe disease. This entails avoiding crowded places, avoiding non-essential travel such as long plane trips, and especially avoiding embarking on cruise ships."

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

115 Ships | 239,802 Berths | $66 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

New 2020 Drydock Report

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Highlights:

Overview

Schedules

Key Insight

Trends

Repair + Refit

130 Page PDF

Order Today
Jamaica Port Authority
Cruise Industry News River Executive Guide