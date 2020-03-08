Grand Princess to Disembark Guests in Oakland

According to officials the Grand Princess will dock at a pier in Oakland on Monday to disembark guests in stages.

The disembarkation process will be specified by federal authorities and will take several days, according to an announcement made onboard the ship.

Guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization will be transported to health care facilities in California.

Following the screening procedures, California residents who don’t require medical care will go to a federally operated isolation facility within California for testing and isolation.

Residents from other states will be transported by the federal government to facilities in other states.

Crew, meanwhile, will stay on the ship where they will be treated.