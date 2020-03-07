Industry Promises to 'Go Above and Beyond;' Pay for Medical Care

At a Saturday afternoon press conference at Port Everglades, Vice President Mike Pence met with senior cruise industry executives prior to a closed-door meeting.

Adam Goldstein, chair of the Cruise Lines International Association, said that the industry would work closely with goverment and go above and beyond anything it is currently doing.

He said the industry would screen guests and crew more stringently, and monitor, test and care for those aboard.

He added that the industry would help transition and help pay for sick guests and crew.

Following the meeting, Goldstein said the industry would develop a significantly enhanced plan over the next few days to protect guests.

New protocols will include entry and exit procedures as well as onboard testing. The industry is also said to be funding care and transportation for sick passengers.

Also representing the industry in the room were Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation; Rick Sasso, chairman of MSC Cruises USA; Frank Del Rio, CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; and Richard Fain, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises.

The meeting lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes.