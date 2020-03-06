Norwegian Again Modifies Cancellation Policy

Norwegian Cruise Line today announced its new Peace of Mind policy, according to a press release.

"We are making temporary changes to our standard cancellation policy. This supersedes all previously announced changes and standard deposit and final payment schedules now apply. As this is a fluid situation, any amendments or reversals of these policies will be communicated to you as they occur," the company said.

For all new and existing individual and group bookings that embark from March 10, 2020 through and including September 30, 2020:

Guests can cancel up until 48 hours prior to vacation start date. Cancelled reservations that occur prior to 48 hours to vacation date will receive a 100% future cruise credit (FCC) to be used for any Norwegian sailing embarking on or before December 31, 2022.

Vacation start date includes any pre-hotel or Cruisetour packages booked through Norwegian.

FCC will include all components of the reservation that have been paid, including but not limited to: shore excursions, beverage and dining packages (including associated gratuities), service charges and air or transfers pre purchased through Norwegian.

Note any insurance purchased on existing bookings will not be included in the FCC amount.

For travel agents, Norwegian said all paid commissions are protected and will not be recalled.

During this temporary policy change period, commissions that have not yet been paid on voyages through September 30, 2020 will now be paid at time of sailing.