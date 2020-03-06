Oceania Launches Assurance Program

Oceania Cruises has announced a new Traveler’s Assurance booking policy effective immediately for all existing and new bookings made by April 30, 2020 for any voyages departing between March 10, 2020 to September 30, 2020.

Guests and Travel Partners can now have total peace of mind knowing that should they need to cancel, for any reason, they will not lose a dollar, the company announced, in a press release.

Guests may cancel up to 48 hours prior to cruise departure and will receive a Future Cruise Credit equal to 100% of the cruise fare paid. Additionally, consumers and travel advisors can book with confidence knowing that up to day of sailing, should there be another applicable public promotion that offers a better value through amenities or price, they may take advantage of that promotional offer and/or price.

“Choosing to travel is both a very personal choice and substantial investment of time and money. In today’s current environment of ever-changing world events, travelers are seeking peace of mind when booking a vacation,” stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises.