MJM Marine Celebrates Women’s Day

MJM Marine has marked International Women’s Day by announcing that they have been awarded a Northern Ireland Bronze Diversity Mark to promote diversity and inclusion within their own workforce and across the wider marine outfitting industry, according to a press release.

This award comes on the back of doubling their female workforce in less than two years, the company said.

Diversity Mark NI is Northern Ireland’s only independent, not-for-profit organisation enabling companies to achieve a Charter Mark to support their commitment to diversity and inclusion. The Bronze Mark focuses on Gender Diversity and paves the way for companies to embrace broader diversity and inclusivity through Silver and Gold Marks.

Speaking about the decision to sign up to the Diversity Charter, MJM Marine HR & Legal Director, Elizabeth O’Connor explained: “MJM Marine operates in the construction industry and marine outfitting which historically has been a male-dominated industries. Our initial priority in signing up to the Diversity Mark is to work towards a positive gender balance in our own company and in the wider marine fitout industry.

“We have been working hard over the past number of years to attract more women to MJM Marine and I am delighted that our efforts are proving successful.”

Naoimh McConville, Director, MJM Marine added: “The Diversity Mark reflects MJM Marine’s commitment to diversity and our drive to bring more women into the marine industry. We have more than doubled the number of female employees in the past two years. What is particularly pleasing is that we are bringing more women into our traditionally male-dominated departments. For example, two years ago, we had two female Quantity Surveyors (QS) in MJM Marine.

"Now women represent 30% of our QS Department. Similarly, we now have women in Design, Health & Safety and Logistics and we were absolutely delighted to welcome our first ever female apprentice this year. Cara Duncan has joined our Apprenticeship Programme in ‘Furniture Making and Specialist Joinery’ and is now working in the heart of our production floor.”

Due to sustained growth, MJM Marine has been on an extensive recruitment drive over the past 12 months.