P&O Reveals Aerial Entertainment Shows for Iona

P&O Cruises today announced three new aerial shows for Iona’s maiden season.

The three new shows planned for Iona’s maiden season are entitled Rise, Triboo and Dream.

Iona’s design, featuring a two-deck glass SkyDome, designed to bring the outside in, has been the inspiration for Rise and Triboo with the shows created to reflect their performance environment which provides panoramic views of sea and sky.

Themed around transformation, Rise is set in an aviary, home to a collection of brightly coloured birds and features amazing costumes, performance, acrobatics and music in a magical, multi-coloured environment.

Triboo is an adrenaline driven spellbinding battle performed in Iona’s SkyDome. Arriving guests will have to make a choice: whether they are rooting for the Tribe of the Moon or the Tribe of the Sun, with the battle winners decreed by the audience.

In Dream guests will be able to experience a surprising show popping up in the Grand Atrium, which blurs the line between magic and reality.

All three shows will be performed in the round providing a truly immersive experience for guests.

Two further new shows, Virtuosi and Spark, are planned for Iona’s second season.

P&O Cruises president, Paul Ludlow, said: “Iona continues to break new entertainment ground. We want to create unrivalled, memorable holiday experiences.

“Not only will SkyDome provide exceptional panoramic views of the destinations Iona will be visiting, including the Norwegian Fjords, we are also taking advantage of this spectacular area to create stunning specially commissioned aerial entertainment shows.

“These shows join an unrivalled line-up of entertainment on Iona, including Ionafest in July featuring Gary Barlow, The Script, Pixie Lott, Clean Bandit and Blur’s Alex James.”