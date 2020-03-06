University of Turku and Meyer Turku Increase Collaboration in Engineering

The University of Turku and Meyer Turku Oy have signed a strategic partnership agreement with the objective to develop and strengthen education and research in engineering, according to a press release.

The partnership agreement increases student projects, as well as teaching events, expert lectures, and workshops between the University and Meyer Turku.

The employment opportunities offered by Meyer Turku in marine industry will become more visible on campus. This collaboration will become part of the engineering studies already at an early phase.

"For the Finnish Maritime Cluster to stay world-class, we need to continuously apply innovations driven by strong research in the various fields of science that apply to shipbuilding. For this, we need strong university partners. We are looking forward to intensifying our cooperation with the University of Turku, not just with the departments in the new engineering education but also with other relevant units," said CEO of Meyer Turku, Jan Meyer.

"As a university, we have decided to increase strategic partnerships in different fields of science and Meyer Turku is an excellent example of this," added Rector Jukka Kola from the University of Turku.