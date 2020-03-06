Ticket Policy Update From Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has made changes to its ticket policy.

Guests who choose to keep their booking as currently scheduled for departures between March 6 and May 31 will receive the following Onboard Credit (OBC) amounts:

$100 per cabin for 3 and 4 day cruises

$150 per cabin for 5 day cruises

$200 per cabin for 6 day and longer cruises

"If you choose to continue to sail with us, we will automatically apply your onboard credit to your sail and sign. There is no need to call us," the company said. "For our guests booked on Carnival Radiance European itineraries, we are finalizing some itinerary changes and a special offer that we will be sharing in the next few days."

"For guests who booked prior to March 6, 2020, if they decide to change vacation plans, we will allow those booked on sailings between now and May 31 to move their booking to a new date and receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) in the amount of the non-refundable cancellation fee. Guests booked on sailings departing between March 9 and March 31 can move your booking to a future date up to 3 days before sailing. If the cruise departs between March 6 and March 8, call us at any time to take advantage of this offer. Guests booked on sailings departing between April 1 and May 31 can move your booking to a future date by March 31."