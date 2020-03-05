CKI Solutions Promotes Erika Lockhart

CKI Solutions has announced the promotion of Erika Lockhart to Purchasing Manager.

She will be responsible for managing inventory, purchasing goods, maintaining supplier relations and pricing.

Steven Gordon, President of CKI, said: “Erika has been a key part of our success and we are thrilled to promote her to this important position. She has already proven herself in many roles and we know she will excel as the purchasing manager.”

Lockhart joined the company in February 2019 as a customer sales rep and quickly moved into handling national accounts.

She also manages our GreenSource Mattress recycling division. Prior to CKI Solutions, Lockhart served as a logistics manager for Harbor Freight.