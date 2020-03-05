Silversea Eases Cancellation Policy

Silversea Cruises has temporarily eased its new booking and cancellation policies, according to a press release, in an effort to provide travelers with additional time to evaluate their travel plans with the line in this moment of uncertainty surrounding travel.

Travelers who make new bookings on sailings departing between June 1 and December 31, 2020, will be able to cancel until just 30 days prior to departure, paying only a customary administrative fee on the cruise fare. Additionally, Silversea will negotiate on guests’ behalf for the same cancellation options on other components of the booking such as air travel, hotels and shore excursions. However, Silversea does not have control over these third-party suppliers, and, therefore, different terms may apply for these specific components.

“Traveling the world with Silversea should never be a source of anxiety,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s Chief Executive Officer. “For this reason, and to ease the minds of our guests and trade partners, we have temporarily relaxed our new booking and cancellation policies. This period of uncertainty is for sure going to ease eventually, but as the situation evolves, we are pleased to provide our guests with more time to decide whether or not to travel.”