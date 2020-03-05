Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Orderbook Update

CIN Digital Reports

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is introducing ten new ships between 2020 and 2027 for its three cruise brands.

Norwegian Cruise Line is poised to get six Leonardo-class newbuilds with capacity for 3,300 guests each.

Regent just took delivery of the ultra-luxury Seven Seas Splendor, with another 750-guest luxury ship following in 2023.

Oceania, the line's upper premium brand, has two new ships on order with delivery dates in 2022 and 2025.

The company's new ship orderbook, spanning ten ships, amounts to just under 24,000 new berths and a value of $7.5 billion, with all ships being built at Fincantieri. 

NCLH Orderbook:

Cruise Line Ship Cost1 Tonnage Capacity Yard Sailing Delivery
Regent Splendor $478 54,000 750 Fincantieri World January 2020
Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2022
Oceania Unnamed $660 67,000 1,200 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2022
Regent Unnamed $545 54,000 750 Fincantieri World Q4 2023
Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2023
Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2024
Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2025
Oceania Unnamed $660 67,000 1,200 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2025
Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2026
Norwegian Unnamed $850 140,000 3,300 Fincantieri TBA TBA 2027


1. In Millions

Cruise Industry News 2020 China Market Report