Fred. Olsen Launches 2021-2022 Deployment

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced its 2021-2022 program, visiting 224 destinations in 73 countries, on 93 different itineraries, with durations between three and 153 nights, including 88 different areas of scenic cruising.

Complementing the UK departure ports of Southampton, Dover, Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh (Rosyth), Fred. Olsen will also be offering an expanded program of exotic fly-cruises in 2021-2022.

Peter Deer, Managing Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

“We are thrilled to be introducing our new itineraries for 2021/22, underpinned by our desire and commitment to help our guests to explore, to discover and not just to ‘see’. For us, smaller ships bring big benefits, and we feel that we are just the right size for us."

Fred. Olsen’s new 2021-2022 ocean cruise program will feature 12 maiden calls: Bluff and Picton in New Zealand; Crotone, Gallipoli, Milazzo and Monopoli in Italy; M’Diq in Morocco; Port d’Alcudia in Mallorca; Sandakan in Borneo; Savina in Formantera, in Spain’s Balearic Islands; Setubal in Portugal; and Trelleborg in Sweden.

Among the highlights, in April 2021 and September 2022, the Braemar will return to the famed Corinth Canal on another two outstanding ex-UK Greek Islands & Corinth Canal voyages, of 25 nights each. The Braemar will also be undertaking two new 10-night Corinth Canal fly-cruises from Valletta, Malta, which will visit four different Greek Islands, as well as offering the chance to take in the Acropolis from Piraeus and Olympia from Katakolon, birthplace of Olympic Games.

The Boudicca’s 28-night Transpacific Voyage with French Polynesia fly-cruise from Costa Rica to Auckland, New Zealand in November 2021 offers remote exploration to places that are difficult to reach, and culturally very different. Guests will get the chance to cross the largest ocean in the world and sail past remote and sparsely-populated islands, including volcanic San Benedicto, Sorocco and Clarion, part of the Revillagigedo Islands isolated off the coast of Mexico.

The Boudicca’s follow-on 13-night Exploring Cultural New Zealand fly-cruise from Auckland, to Sydney, Australia in December 2021 offers cultural experiences synonymous with New Zealand, from the indigenous Māori to the Scottish, and scenic cruising within the forest-topped mountain peaks of the Fiordland National Park, exploring Dusky Sound, Doubtful Sound and Milford Sound.

The Balmoral’s new Northern Fjords of Norway cruise from Newcastle in August 2021 offers unique and size-restricted scenic sailing to Trollfjord, Nordfjord, Nærøysundet, Lodingen Channel, and Torghatten, and calling at the lesser-known ports of Leknes, Bodø and Åndalsnes, as well as passing Svartisen glacier. Due to the departure ports northern UK location, this itinerary can be achieved in just nine nights.

The Braemar’s 14-night Uncrowded Caribbean Islands with Havana itineraries, in January and February 2022, feature lesser-known destinations, such as Kralendijk, Bonaire, and avoid guests being overwhelmed by thousands of other cruisers, as they will not be in port alongside multiple big ships; for instance, as the Braemar will be the only ship docked in Port Royal, Jamaica and Basse-Terre, Guadaloupe.