Pence: ‘Unique Challenges’ with Cruise Lines

Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed his Saturday trip to Florida to meet with various cruise lines on Saturday during a Wednesday evening press conference at the White House.

“Obviously with the Diamond Princess issue, there are unique challenges that our experts tell us (about) in a closed environment of a cruise (ship),” said Pence. “We’re going to talk about best practices and I thought it was time to spend some time with people in that industry.”

Pence is traveling to 3M in Minnesota on Thursday, where N95 mask production is poised to be ramped up dramatically. He will then travel to Washington State.

His Florida trip on Saturday will see Pence meet with cruise corporation CEOs, although the meeting location and who will be attending has yet to be announced.

