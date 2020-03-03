Victory Cruise Lines has announced the addition of its fourth vessel, Ocean Discoverer, on charter from SunStone Ships.

Currently under construction, the Ocean Discoverer will be delivered in September 2022 and will join the Ocean Victory in Alaska in 2023.

The Ocean Discoverer will make its debut with the Discover Beyond Alaska Expedition Adventure Cruise itineraries, which are currently available for booking onboard the Ocean Victory.

“We are pleased to welcome our second Alaska-bound expedition ship and expand our Victory Cruise Line experiences,” shares John Waggoner, founder and CEO of American Queen Steamboat Company. “Following the success of our inaugural season on the Great Lakes, Canadian Maritimes and coastal New England, we are excited to continue that momentum with the new Ocean Discoverer and look forward to showcasing the very best of expedition cruising in Alaska.”

The 8,500-ton, 104.4-meter and 200-passenger Ocean Discoverer will be identical to the Ocean Victory and feature 93 suites, of which 68 will have balconies, nine French balconies and 16 panoramic windows. The vessel will carry a crew of 100 and boast a 2-to-1 guest to crew ratio. Onboard venues include two restaurants, in addition to an open-deck dining area, observation and lectures lounges, piano bar, library, gym, spa, swimming pool with a pool bar and jacuzzi.