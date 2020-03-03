Hapag-Lloyd Reveals Europa 2 2021-2022 Deployment

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises today announced deployment for the Europa 2 for the 2021-2022 cruise season, with 27 new cruises on offer from Oct. 2021 through Sept. 2022.

In addition to popular classics, there are new destinations to choose from as for the very first time, the Europa 2 will head to Easter Island and America’s West Coast.

Calls at Istanbul and the port city of Marmaris are back in the program too, according to the company, as are four port calls in Hawaii.

A 19-day sailing will take guests from San Francisco to Panama in March 2022, with prices starting at $13,550 per person for the 10-port cruise that includes calls in San Diego, Los Angeles, Monterey and Santa Barbara. The cruise is part of the ART2SEA format and will be accompanied by renowned art experts, the company said. Zodiac landings will be featured in Guatamala, and the company is planning scenic zodiac cruising for whale watching along the Baja California peninsula, weather permitting.

The ship is on the U.S. East Coast in April, and has a 12-day cruise from New York to Hamburg, featuring the IN2BALANCE which focuses on innovative training methods for greater fitness as flexibility and strength are combined with relaxation techniques and concentration methods.

There is also the FASHION2NIGHT program, which is back for 2022 with designers onboard in Hamburg. The pool is transformed into a catwalk. After a night of partying, the fashion-focused format will set off from Hamburg to Gothenburg and Copenhagen and return back to Hamburg. The program also features workshops with fashion experts and a pop-up store where guests can buy exclusive collection items from the designers.