Scenic Announces Global Policy on Cancellations

Scenic Group has announced a change to the company’s cancellation policy, citing escalating worldwide concerns over the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19),

The new policy, taking effect immediately across the company’s portfolio of brands gives all currently booked guests with a departure on or after June 1, 2020, and guests considering a booking after that date, the option to transfer their booking to an alternate departure without penalty, up to 30 days prior to departure.

“At Scenic Group, our philosophy is to show the beauty the world has to offer to our guests in an extraordinary and safe way," said Scenic Group COO Rob Voss. “Our new policy allows guests more time to make decisions about future travel plans”.

The policy will apply to all brands with the Scenic Group: Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises, Scenic Eclipse, Evergreen Cruises & Tours and Mayflower Cruises & Tours.