Holistica to Build New $300 Million Cruise Facility in Freeport

Holistica Destinations has announced its first major project in The Bahamas: a development in Freeport, Grand Bahama with an initial investment of $300 million, according to a press release.

The company, a joint venture between Royal Caribbean Cruises and ITM Group, said the venture pans two locations including the enhancement and expansion of the port terminal, to be called Harbour Village, and the Lucaya Property, which will be situated at the current Grand Lucayan resort.

The first phase of the Lucaya Property will be a beachfront destination with a 526-room hotel, shopping village, spa and wellness center, water-based family entertainment including a water and adventure theme park, a 40,000-square-foot convention center, adventure activities such as zip lines and off-roading, restaurants and bars, entertainment and nightlife.

Harbour Village will be nine miles west of the Lucaya Property, at the cruise terminal in Freeport Harbor.

“Great destinations are a vitally important part of the recipe to deliver unforgettable cruise vacations. With our partnership in Holistica Destinations, we believe that this new development will create a world-class experience for guests and deliver renewed hope for the rebirth of Grand Bahama,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. “We thank the government of The Bahamas for its continued partnership and shared vision to create a premier attraction which will be a catalyst for economic growth in the destination.”

Mauricio Hamui of ITM Group said the capacity for the harbor will be vastly expanded: “By the time we are finished in the winter of 2022, the port will be ready to host the largest cruise ships in the world.”

With the participation of Bahamian companies, development plans for Freeport also include a multi-modal transportation hub with infrastructure for water ferries and ground transportation including buses, vans and jeeps.