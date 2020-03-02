Fain: 'Virus Not Cause for Panic'

Royal Caribbean Cruises Chairman and CEO Richard Fain said the current business environment should pass in a video sent to the travel agent community.

"The virus is something to be taken seriously, it is not a cause for panic," he said, either personally or in a business sense.

As far as the impact on Royal Caribbean: "It ain't pretty. In fact, to use a technical term I learned in business school, it sucks," Fain said.

Fain underscored the company had sailed through rough waters before, and had weathered previous storms, ranging from 9/11 to H1N1.

Video Message